Systematic checks of health safety rules compliance in ferries and ports

The Greek Coast Guard is carrying out systematic checks on ferries at all Greek ports on Friday to ensure the strict implementation of measures to protect against the spread of coronavirus by passengers and crews.

Checks will also take place throughout ferry journeys, by teams of Coast Guard officers on board the vessels but also at the ports.

“The shipping ministry’s priority is the protection of the islanders, passengers and the crews’ health,” underlined Coast Guard spokesperson Nikos Lagadianos in statements on Friday.

“Our aim is the full implementation of protection measures at a time when passenger traffic is increasing and is expected to further increase with the gradual arrival of tourists in Greece.”