TUI Expects to Restart Travel to Greece from UK in July

Travel giant TUI expects to restart some flights to a selection of its European destinations in Greece, the Canaries and the Balearics as of July 11.

The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice continues to advise against all but essential overseas travel, but the tour operator expects this to change.

“If the government advice changes, we’ll be travelling to a small number of resorts between 11th July and 31st July – and we’re planning to add many more flights and destinations across August and September,” TUI said in an announcement.

Considering that the FCO’s advice changes, TUI will serve eight short-haul destinations from July 11 from Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham to the islands of Crete, Rhodes, Kos and Corfu in Greece; the Canary Islands Tenerife and Lanzarote in Spain; and Majorca and Ibiza in the Balearics.

Aiming to keep its customers at ease about traveling, TUI recently announced its “holiday promise”, which includes the introduction of extra protection measures against COVID-19 – from disinfecting its aircraft cabin to making sure its hotels are deep-cleaned before they reopen; direct contact with customers in case of significant changes; 24-hour support; quarantine-free holidays; and refund credit notes or full cash refunds if holidays are cancelled due to the coronavirus.

European source markets of TUI currently include Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland.