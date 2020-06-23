Freighter with fertiliser runs aground at Kali Limenes; no injuries reported

Τhe Marshall islands-flagged freighter “STAR CENTAURUS” ran aground on Sunday in the sea region Kali Limenes, off the coast of Crete, with a crew of 23 on board, all foreign nationals.

The ship was carrying 57,027 metric tons of fertiliser and was pulled free with the assistance of a tug boat.

No injuries have been reported. A floating boom has been placed around the freighter to contain possible spills of pollutants into the sea.

Port authorities have forbidden the ship from sailing until it is given a certficate of sea-worthiness from its shipping register.