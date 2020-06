Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on the telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, government sources said.

According to the sources, their discussion was on the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and the efforts to deal with this, as well as issues relating to the opening of borders and restoring tourist flows.

Mitsotakis and Erdogan agreed to keep bilateral channels of communication open.

ΑΜΝΑ