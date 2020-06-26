Public health stands above all other concerns, there can be no shortcuts, Hardalias says

“Over and above everything else stands the issue of public health. It is a matter on which we will accept no compromises and a matter that pervades our every move; in this phase, the opening of the borders and [allowing] flights from abroad,” Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias said on Friday, on the Ionian island of Zakynthos.

Hardalias had just finished inspecting the measures in place to protect passengers at Zakynthos international airport, where he was received by local MPs, the mayor, regional authority officials, the head of civil protection Maria Mouzaki and Fraport executives in charge of the airport.

The deputy minister had started his Friday morning visit to the island by attending a meeting with local agencies, fire brigade personnel and the airport’s management. He then carried out an inspection of the airport, accompanied by its director Nikos Vitzileos.

“We have begun a tour of visits and inspections at all 18 airports, starting in Zakynthos where there was a technical meeting with all the relevants bodies so that we are sure that all protocols and procedures are being followed for the safe resumption of flights from July 1 and that we are ready,” Hardalias said.

He noted that Armed Forces teams were due to arrive on Sunday and, in collaboration with airport authorities and local government agencies, will be in charge of handling all the people arriving. He noted that there would be random sampling of arrivals, with 250 people sampled and tested on Zakynthos each day “so that we are certain, in the most up-to-date way, that we are able to get the results that are needed.”

“The state mechanism is ready with all the means at its disposal so that this process is carried out in an exemplary way,” he added.

ΑΜΝΑ