Greek Destinations with Quarantine Hotels for Covid-19 Cases

The Greek Tourism Ministry on Friday released the ministerial decision that reveals the locations of the hotels to be used for Covid-19 isolation purposes once Greece opens to tourists on July 1.

Until now, some 60 hotels throughout Greece have responded to a tender announced by the ministry and expressed interest to operate as quarantine spots for tourists who may contract the coronavirus while on holiday in the country.

The hotels will accommodate mild cases of Covid-19 that do not require hospitalization.

The quarantine hotels will be located in the destinations of the following regions:

Region of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace: Drama, Evros (Alexandroupolis), Thassos and Rodopi

Region of Attica: Aegina and central Athens

Region of North Aegean: Ikaria, Lesvos, Lemnos, Samos and Chios

Region of Western Greece: Etoloakarnania, Ilia and Achaia (Kalavryta)

Region of Western Macedonia: Kastoria, Kozani and Florina

Region of Epirus: Ioannina and Preveza

Region of Thessaly: Karditsa, Magnesia (Volos), Alonissos, Skiathos, Skopelos, Trikala (Meteora)

Region of Ionian Islands: Zakynthos, Corfu, Kefalonia, Ithaki and Lefkada

Region of Central Macedonia: Thessaloniki, Kilkis, Pella (Edessa), Pieria (Katerini) and Halkidiki

Region of Crete: Heraklion and Chania

Region of South Aegean: Andros, Thira (Santorini), Kalymnos, Patmos, Kos, Serifos, Sifnos, Kythnos, Naxos, Paros, Rhodes, Syros and Tinos

Region of Peloponnese: Argolida (Ermioni), Arcadia (Tripoli), Corinth, Laconia (Monemvasia) and Messinia

Region of Central Greece: Evia (Eretria), Skyros, Evritania (Karpenisi), Fthiotida (Lamia) and Fokida (Delphi)

According to the ministerial decision, hotels in the regional units of destinations that have a quarantine hotel will not need to keep rooms free for isolation purposes.

The decision will take effect once its published in the Government Gazette.

According to reports, more hotels are expected to be added to the list by July 1, the date when holidaymakers from abroad will be able to visit Greece through 41 entry points, including 27 airports, seven border areas and seven ports.

Moreover, destinations that in the end do not have quarantine hotels will be covered by neighboring areas (for example, a tourist with a coronavirus case on Symi will be accommodated at the quarantine hotel on Rhodes).

news.gtp.gr