Ten new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths in Greece over the last day

Greek authorities on Sunday announced that there were 10 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection and no deaths in the country in the last 24 hours. This raises the total number of confirmed cases to 3,376, of which 54.9 pct are men.

Of this total, 754 cases (22.3 pct) are considered to be linked to travel abroad, 1880 (55.7 pct) have been traced back to another known case and the rest are either not linked to foreign travel or other cases or are still being investigated.

The average age of Covid-19 patients is 47 years old (ranging from 0 to 102 years old), while the average age of those that have died due to Covid-19 is 76 years old (ranging from 35 to 102 years old).

In the last 24 hours there has been no death of a patient with Covid-19, while the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 191. The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in intensive care on Sunday was 10 (70 pct men).