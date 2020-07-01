23 new coronavirus cases in Greece on Wednesday, says EODY. One is hospitalized at Venizelion Hospotal

Twenty-three new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Greece on Wednesday by the National Public Health Organization (EODY), bringing the total official cases to 3,432.

Of the total, 55 pct are men, 777 are related to travel abroad and 1,906 are related to other known cases.

Of the 23 new infections, 1 each was detected in Rodopi and the city of Kastoria in northern Greece, 1 in Attica, and 8 in the Xanthi region; 4 cases were detected at the Promahonas border crossing in northern Greece, 2 came into the country from Albania, 4 were detected on incoming flights and 1 case was detected at Karpathos island. In the last case, a Greek-American visitor was tranferred by special flight to the Iraklio, Crete hospital.

Nine Greeks are hospitalized in ICUs; four are women, and the median age for all is 58 years. An 88.9 pct has an underlying condition or is aged 70+. A total of 119 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the outbreak began.

No deaths were registered since Tuesday and the fatalities total stands at 192. Of these, 61 were women, and their median age was 76 years. The majority (95.8 pct) had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70+.

Since January 1 to the present, a total of 315,982 tests have been carried out for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), with 1.8 pct of these (5,552) testing positive. The total includes retestings of the same person.