Over 1,000 passengers expected to arrive on ferries from Italy at Patras on Thursday

Over 1,000 passengers are expected to arrive on seven ferries from Italy to Patras port on Thursday, after a nearly 3.5-month suspension of sailings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, two ferries docked at Patras port on Wednesday, transporting a large number of trucks and drivers from Italy.

Coronavirus and other checks began at the port on Thursday by the port authority and of the National Public Health Organisation.

Ferries were only allowed to transport trucks from mid-March on, due to the coronavirus pandemic.