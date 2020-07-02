Ferry route linking Igoumenitsa with Italy opens

The ferry route linking the Greek port city of Igoumenitsa with Italy opened, with strict health protocols, late Wednesday with the arrival of the first ferry from Brindisi that later sailed with passengers for Italy.

Four ferries from Ancona, Bari and Brindisi have already arrived at the port of Igoumenitsa on Thursday while two more are expected to dock at noon and another in the evening.

The traffic at Igoumenitsa port is heavy as all passengers have to show the special form they have electronically filled before their departure from Italy.