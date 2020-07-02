Ryanair resumes flights from Athens and Thessaloniki

Low-cost carrier Ryanair resumed flights from Athens after a near four-month grounding due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, it said on Thursday.

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, on 1st July celebrated the resumption of flights from Thessaloniki after almost 4 months grounded due to Covid-19 restrictions. A Thessaloniki to Paphos flight marked the first of Ryanair’s Summer 2020 schedule for Thessaloniki on the 24th June, with the full schedule operating from 1st July across 30 routes to destinations such as Rome, Paris or Frankfurt.

Following the lifting of travel restrictions, Europeans can now look forward to planning a well-deserved summer getaway on the lowest fares and with the new health measures that Ryanair has rolled out as it ramps up operations this Summer to protect the health and well-being of its crew and customers.

To celebrate the resumption of flights from Thessaloniki Summer 2020 schedule, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from just €19.99 one way, for travel in August and September 2020, which must be booked by midnight Friday (3rd July), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Chiara Ravara said:

“Ryanair is pleased to announce it has resumed its Thessaloniki operations after almost 4 months grounded. Our Thessaloniki to Paphos flight marked the first of Ryanair’s Summer 2020 schedule for Thessaloniki, which goes entirely on sale today, including 30 routes to leisure & business destinations across Europe.

To celebrate the resumption of our Summer 2020 schedule from Thessaloniki, we have launched a seat sale with fares from just €19.99 one way, for travel in August and September 2020, which must be booked by midnight Friday (3rd July). Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

George Vilos, Executive Director, Commercial & Business Development, Fraport Greece, stated:

“We warmly welcome Ryanair’s restart at Thessaloniki Airport ‘’Makedonia’’ following the cease of its operations due to the Covid-19 related restrictions. Ryanair’s intense network out of Thessaloniki contributes significantly to the connectivity of the whole region, supporting for many years now the tourism development of Northern Greece. Fraport Greece will continue supporting the developmental course of Ryanair by offering an efficient and fully compliant with the hygiene protocols operational environment and a consistent and fruitful collaboration’’.