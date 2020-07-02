Stavros Niarchos Foundation donates 15 million euros to Greek hospitals

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation has donated 15 million euros to as many public hospitals in different parts of the country to help them acquire 174 new intensive care beds, it was announced on Wednesday.

“We must remain vigilant and be prepared for any eventuality and we hope that these donations will help the public health system in every possible emergency, in the immediate and distant future,” said SNF head Andreas Dracopoulos at an event in Athens on the SNF’s international program in the battle against Covid-19.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, for his part, pledged that the state will ensure that every donation is carried out as intended. “There are too many examples of private donations that were delayed or lost in the mire of red tape,” he said.

Of the 174 new beds, 98 will be in Attica and the Aegean islands, 44 in Macedonia and Thrace, 25 in Crete and seven each in central Greece and Thessaly.

The SNF’s Health Initiative program is worth more than 380 million euros and comprises numerous projects for extending or upgrading health services in the country.