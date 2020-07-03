Tourism Min Theocharis sends message for cooperation from Chania

Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis sent a message for cooperation in order for the country to address, in the best possible way, the opening of tourism.

Theocharis, who is visiting Chania, Crete, on Friday, took part in a broad meeting with tourist agents at the building of the town Chamber.

General secretary of the Greek National Tourism Organisation Dimitris Fragakis, ND MPs Dora Bakoyannis and Manousos Voloudakis, the Deputy Regional Governor of Crete Nikos Kalogeris and the President of the Chania Chamber, Antonis Rokakis participated in the meeting.

After the end of the meeting, Theocharis referred to the existing plan underlining “if we win this wager (the opening of tourism), if we do it with safety and prove to any potential tourist that there is safety in Greece as we have proved it all these months, then we will be able to consider the possible extension of the tourist period and to gain some of the lost time. Now is the time for us to cooperate to manage this opening in the best possible way”.

He also characterised tourism rather esential in Greece in July as “it is a very crucial month for Greece to prove that it can do many things and do them right and to open its borders with safety. This will allow all to see they can spend their holidays in Greece and it would become the basis for the return of the tourists at the former levels, something that will come gradually”.

AMNA