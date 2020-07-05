25 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece and no deaths on Saturday

Greece registered 25 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and no fatalities, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday, bringing total cases since the outbreak began to 3,511.

Of the 3,511 total, 54.9 pct are men. Some 810 were infected abroad while 1,933 were infected by an already known case.

The 28 new cases include 8 who arrived in Greece from abroad and two passengers who asked to be tested, another case that was checked and returned to his country, five cases in the epidemiologically burdened area of Xanthi, one in the area of Thessaloniki, two in the region of Kastoria, one in the region of Achaia, two in the region of Attica and three in the region of Larissa.

Fatalities stand at 192, with no new deaths since Wednesday. Of those who passed away, 61 were women. The median age for all is 76 years and most (95.8 pct) had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 and above.

The number of patients that are intubated is 11.