Health Min Kikilias: I call on the tourists to follow the rules

“We are here to inspect one by one the hospitals and the health structures” said on Saturday Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias after the conclusion of his visit to Crete, one of the most important Greek tourist destinations.

“We have hired 500 doctors and medical staff to support Crete, we are checking our airports, we are checking our hotels and all the accommodation facilities. Crete is ready to welcome tourists” said Kikilias.

In parallel he made a plea to the tourist to abide by the protection measures against the coronavirus “I would like to urge and ask the tourists, as we Greeks did, to observe the health protocols. Besides, that’s why they came here, because Greece is a beautiful country and Crete is a wonderful island but also because Greece is a safe country”.