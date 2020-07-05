PM Mitsotakis: Greece looks to the future with confidence

“Rarely so much has been done in such a short period, especially if someone takes into account the fact the we have encountered huge challenges, in economic, geopolitical and health sectors,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said to Philelephtheros newspaper on Saturday.

The prime minister also said that “today Greece has a totally different and upgraded picture to the world. The country’s name is no more a crisis synonym but is used as an example of successful management of a huge challenge as the pandemic. The citizens have more trust in the state. Digital reforms that made the people’s life better and were discussed for years were implemented in only a few weeks. Investments that remain stagnant and will give work to thousands of young people, were unblocked. You saw the pictures from Helliniko yesterday, they send a positive sign to those who want to invest in Greece”.

“The institutional order has been restored. Τhe separation of powers is for us an inviolable rule. Greece’s picture today is not the picture of misery but of a country that looks to the future with confidence”, Mitsotakis said.