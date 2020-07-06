Entrance of Serbian nationals to Greece suspended from July 6 to July 15

Alternate government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni on Sunday said that the government is closely monitoring and will continue to do it every day, the development of the pandemic in EU and in the world.

She added that in this context Greece in cooperation with its EU partners has the right to review its policy.

“According to the new epidemiological data it was decided the suspension of Serbian nationals’ entry to Greece from Monday 6 July from 06:00 until 15 July. “The government in cooperation with the responsible services is analysing and evaluating in order for the opening to foreign visitors to Greece to be held without discounts to the public health.