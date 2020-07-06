Hostage taker gives himself up in Iraklio

A foreign national surrendered to police on Monday after briefly holding employees of a company on the island of Crete hostage using a knife.

The incident occurred in Iraklio at the offices of the company which manages the Estia program for refugees.

According to reports, the suspect entered the building with a knife, immobilized the staff and then threatened to kill himself.

Police and fire and ambulance services rushed to the scene, while a negotiator was also called.

The man eventually gave himself up and was taken to hospital, covered in blood, local reports said.