Nine new confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece and no death in the last 24 hours

Greece registered nine new confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and no fatalities, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday, bringing total cases since the outbreak began to 3,519.

Of the 3,511 total, 54.8 pct are men. Some 816 were infected abroad while 1,933 were infected by an already known case.

The nine new cases include 7 who arrived in Greece from abroad, one case in the epidemiologically burdened area of Xanthi and one in the region of Kastoria.

Fatalities stand at 192, with no new deaths since Wednesday. Of those who passed away, 61 were women. The median age for all is 76 years and most (95.8 pct) had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 and above.

The number of patients that are intubated is 11.