27 new coronavirus cases in Greece, including 14 travellers to Greece, since Monday

Greece recorded 27 new coronavirus cases since Monday, including 14 individuals who entered Greece either by air or by land, according to the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) on Tuesday.

Besides the 14, the other cases include three each who volunteered to be tested, in Xanthi (northern Greece), and in Attica, and one each in Larissa, Kastoria region and Karditsa area.

Official coronavirus cases since January 1 total 3,589. Of these, 54.7 pct are men, 868 are linked to travel abroad and 1941 are linked to other known cases.

Ten Greeks are intubated in hospitals; 4 are women and the median age of all is 59 years. A total of 90 pct has an underlying health condition or are aged 70 and over. A total of 121 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

In addition, one death was recorded since Monday, bringing the total rate of fatality since the start of the outbreak to 193. Of these, 62 were women and their median age was 76 years. The majority (95.9 pct) had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 and above.

Greece has tested a total of 349,084 samples since January 1 for the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Of these, 5,750 (1.6 pct) tested positive. In addition, of the six-digit total above, 37,041 samples (10.6 pct) relate to incoming passengers as of June 12. Of these samples, 66 (or 0.2 pct) tested positive to the virus.

AMNA