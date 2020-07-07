Banks extend moratorium of loan payments to December 31, 2020

Greek banks, members of the Hellenic Bank Association, on Tuesday announced the extension of measures to support enterprises and individuals hit directly and indirectly by the pandemic crisis and of a moratorium on debt payments until December 31, 2020.

In an announcement, the banks said they remained steadfast on the active, direct and efficient support of the Greek economy. More specifically, banks will suspend loan payments (capital or interest) for all enterprises and indiviiduals hit by the crisis until December 31, 2020.