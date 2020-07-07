Photo exhibition ‘Forts that bind’ in Chania

The photo exhibition “Forts that bind- FARO per i Forti” will open its doors to the public on Wednesday at 19:00 at the Mediterranean Architecture Centre in Chania, Crete.

The exhibition, which was initially entitled “Fortification Heritage-Adriatic, another approach,” was created in the context of the CAMAA project funded by the Italy-Slovenia Interreg programme 2007-2013.

It started in January 2015 in Koper, Slovenia and was afterwards hosted in Venice and Palmanova (Italy) and then in Ljubljana and again in Venice, Ferrara and then on to Corfu and Igoumenitsa before continued its trip in the Mediterranean in Chania on Wednesday.

The exhibition is organised by the Marco Polo System project with the cooperation of the Culture Ministry and the Antiquities Ephorate of Chania, the municipality of Chania and of the association “Friends of Italy” and is held under the auspices of the Italian Embassy in Athens.