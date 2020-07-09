33 new coronavirus cases in Greece on Wednesday, including 21 travelers entering the country

Greece registered 33 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday, including 21 individuals who entered Greece either by air or by land, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Aside from the 21, the other cases include three who volunteered to be tested, two each detected at Drama and Kastoria regions, three in Attika and one each at Kavala and Xanthi regions in northern Greece.

This raises the official coronavirus cases since January 1 to 3,622. Of these, 54.7 pct are men, 892 are linked to travel abroad and 1,946 are linked to other known cases.

Nine Greeks are intubated in hospitals; 3 are women and the median age of all is 58 years, while an 88.9 pct has an underlying health condition or are aged 70 and over. A total of 121 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

With no fatalities registered in the last 24 hours, the deaths total stands at 193. Of these, 62 were women and their median age was 76 years. The majority (95.9 pct) had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 and above.

Greece has tested a total of 355,190 samples since January 1 for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Of these, 5,786 (1.6 pct) tested positive. Of the tests grand total, 37,853 samples (10.7 pct) relate to incoming passengers as of June 12; of these samples subtotal, 75 (or 0.2 pct) tested positive to the virus.