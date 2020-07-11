PM Mitsotakis: Europe must ‘send out a message of solidarity and financial support’ for a speedy recovery from pandemic

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on official tour at the island of Corfu on Saturday, said that Europe needs to “send out a message of solidarity and financial support,” so that EU member states can overcome the economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic “as painlessly as possible.”

The Greek premier was referring to the upcoming EU summit on July 17-18, when EU leaders are expected to reach consensus on the particulars of the European Commission’s proposed EU Recovery Fund for the bloc’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Accompanied by key ministers and speaking after a meeting with Ionian islands’ regional officials, he added that Greece “will salvage what it can from this year’s tourism season, with the safety of both visitors and residents a top priority,” and added that preventive measures at Ionian islands will intensify as they are nearing the opening of tourism from Great Britain on July 15.

“We have strengthened Corfu general hospital and we will also install a new molecular analyzer there, which will be able to go through some 500 Covid-19 diagnostic tests per day,” he said.

Addressing regional producers, he appealed to them to take advantage of the support measures provided by the government for the support of their employees.

AMNA