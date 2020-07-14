Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki at Chania: ‘Greece is standing upright, getting ready for the future’

Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, President of the ‘Greece 2021’ committee, on Tuesday visited the city of Chania in Crete, in the context of preparing the schedule of events to celebrate Greece’s bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence.

“Greece is standing upright, getting ready for the future,” she exclaimed at Chania, where she met with the deputy regional governor Nikos Kalogeris and the region’s mayors, who submitted their proposals for the celebration of the 2021 anniversary in Chania.

After the meeting, she stressed that while at Chania, she saw “synergy, cooperation and mobilization as a common practice,” and she also pointed up the local authorities’ efforts to include educational organizations in the commemorative events.

“Greece is a fist,” she said, and elaborated that even though this is a peaceful statement, it is “sad to see a ‘peoples’ that do not respect their own history and the history of others,” and highlighted how the people of Chania do not hesitate to “project all aspects of their history, which began with Romans, with conquests by Venetians, Byzantines, Arabs, Egyptians, Turks. They project history because a people like us have the confidence to move on to tomorrow, in recognition of everything that this land has gone through.”

She described that everyone has to work together so “we can show the advantages, our history, and the future we have ahead of us.”

The commemorative events, she stressed, “must bear the imprint, the seal for tomorrow,” as “we have to preserve the historical data for the next generations,” she concluded.