27 new Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday, no deaths, EODY reports

Twenty-seven new confirmed coronavirus cases were announced on Wednesday by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) in the last 24 hours, with four of these identified at entry points to Greece.

The total number of cases so far since the pandemic’s outbreak in Greece totals 3,910 of whom 54.7 pct are men. Of these, 1,051 are related to travel abroad, 2,024 to a known case and the rest are of indeterminate cause.

There are no deaths reported, while fatalities from Covid-19 in Greece total 193. The median age of the deceased was 76 years, and most had underlying issues.

A total of 13 individuals are at intensive care units currently; 76.9 pct of these are men.