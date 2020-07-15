Aegean Airlines will be testing air crews for Covid-19 every fortnight

Aegean Airlines will be carrying out preventive diagnostic tests for Covid-19 on all its flight crews every fifteen days, the air carrier said on Wednesday.

The tests will be performed in collaboration with the laboratory of clinical virology of the University of Crete’s medical school, which is one of the country’s designated Covid-19 reference labs, while the sampling will be held at the airliner’s ground bases in Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion in Crete.

Additionally, the testing program has already been extended to selected non-flying personnel.