PM Mitsotakis: National effort to ensure diligent observance of anti-coronavirus safety measures ‘will intensify without discount’

The current framework of preventive measures is sufficient, except for some issues concerning their implementation, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after a broad inter-ministerial meeting to discuss ways to intensify checks and further enforce existing measures against the novel coronavirus, held at Maximos Mansion on Wednesday.

The Greek Premier explicitly reiterated and requested that the current set of safety measures “be intensified without discount,” and he underlined two key areas this should be pursued in: the country’s areas most active with tourism and the protection of sector workers there, and the avoidance of overcrowding at all times, anywhere, but especially in enclosed establishments. Moreover, he pointed out that municipalities and regions must also play their role in the maximum enforcement of all measures.

“We have to send a clear message: to avoid facing a possible second wave, we have to ensure that what we have set as the absolutely necessary, minimum conditions that protect public health, are met,” said Mitsotakis.

He then noted that health authorities’ inspections at bars and night clubs revealed excessive crowding of customers, a phenomenon far removed from the desired effect, he stressed, and mentioned that imposing strict fines in any such case will be pursued “without discount.”

Calling on all local government authorities to better supervise and regulate all areas in question, “as controls are carried out and administrative fines are prescribed,” he added that all these authorities are “partners in the national, collective effort” to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It was also clarified that by ‘enclosed spaces’ it is also meant that even the long-distance national coach service (KTEL) will see more checks, and the PM called on all participants to prioritize checks where they are due across the spectrum of outdoor and indoor establishments, businesses and all relevant spaces, including means of transportation.

One additional representative from all the country’s regions and coastal municipalities will be added to the current control panel participated by police and relevant civil protection authorities, to best ensure that safety measures are observed as required.

The meeting was participated by Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Deputy Development Minister Nikos Papathanassis, Deputy Civil Protection and Crises Management Minister Nikos Hardalias, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister for Coordination of the Government’s Work Akis Skertsos and government spokesperson Stelios Petsas, in addition to a number of ministry general secretaries, the head of the National Authority for Transparency Angelos Binis, Hellenic Police Chief Michail Karamalakis and Coast Guard Chief Theodoros Kliaris.

