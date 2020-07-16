Health safety measures on beaches extended until July 31

The safety measures for Covid-19 on Greek beaches have been extended until July 31, Deputy Minister of Development and Investments Nikos Papathanasis stated earlier on Thursday, while in an earlier interview with ANT1 television he noted that the decision to ban traditional festivals may be extended until the end of August.

He stressed the importance of individual responsibility and compliance with the measures, adding that the inspection mechanisms are on the road every day, constantly checking all sectors of the market.

The deputy minister asked citizens to speak up if they see that safety measures are not being observed and ask for their implementation, adding that the 1520 phone line for lodging complaints is in operation.

Papathanasis stressed that the measures to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus are dynamic, while adding that there will not be a repetition of a general lockdown but measures taken locally wherever this is needed. “We do not want to put the brakes on anywhere in our economy,” he added.

AMNA