Ryanair celebrates resume of operations in Chania

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, celebrated yesterday (15 July) the official resumption of its post-lockdown flights from Chania after 4 months grounded. A Memmingen to Chania flight, welcomed with a water salute upon arrival, marked the launch of Ryanair’s Summer 2020 schedule for Chania, which now includes over 20 routes from destinations such as Marseille, Brussels Charleroi or Milan Bergamo.

Following the lifting of travel restrictions, Europeans can now look forward to planning a well-deserved summer getaway on the lowest fares and with the new health measures that Ryanair has rolled out as it ramps up operations this Summer to protect the health and well-being of its crew and customers.

To celebrate its first post-lockdown flights from Chania, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from just €25.99 one way, for travel until October 2020, which must be booked by midnight Friday (17 July), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Chiara Ravara, Head of International Comms, Ryanair, said:

“Ryanair is pleased to announce it has resumed its Chania operations after 4 months grounded. Our Memmingen to Chania flight, marked the official launch of Ryanair’s Summer 2020 schedule for Chania, which now includes over 20 routes to leisure & business destinations across Europe. Passengers on board on this flight were welcomed by a water salute upon arrival in Chania and received complementary singly wrapped local sweets as a first taste of their well-deserved Greek summer holidays.

Holidaymakers from all over Europe can now discover Crete’s hidden gems including stunning Chania old city and unspoiled beaches and enjoy their post-lockdown summer holidays, as Ryanair resumes 40% of its summer schedule marking an important turning point for the tourism industry, which supports so many jobs and small businesses.

To celebrate our first post-lockdown flights, we have launched a seat sale with fares from just €25.99 one way, for travel until October 2020, which must be booked by midnight Friday (17 July). Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

George Vilos, Executive Director, Commercial & Business Development, Fraport Greece, stated:

“We warmly welcome Ryanair’s restart at Chania Airport ‘’Ioannis Daskalogiannis’’ following the cease of its operations due to the Covid – 19 related restrictions, a development that is of utmost importance for the local community and Fraport Greece as well. Moreover, Ryanair’s comeback- under such challenging conditions- to airport’s domestic network with the re-introduction of Athens-Chania route, indicates the destination’s strength and future perspectives. Fraport Greece will continue supporting the developmental course of Ryanair by offering an efficient and fully compliant with the hygiene protocols operational environment and a consistent and fruitful collaboration’’.