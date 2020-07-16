Tsipras accuses government of restarting tourism without a plan

“The government has restarted tourism without a plan and with great amateurism in terms of protection measures against the spread of coronavirus and, today, I am afraid we are facing a double danger: tourism is on the rise and the resurgence of the epidemic is just around the corner,” main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday from Zakynthos airport.

“Apart from the lack of a plan and beyond the amateurism, the government sent contradictory messages with its actions and its decisions,” Tsipras added.

He also claimed that “first and foremost, it did not apply uniform protocols epidemiologically to all entry gates and, of course, people coming from land borders are no different to those coming to our airports and ports. The implementation of uniform protocols was something that should have been taken into account, while it should also have demanded the possibility of having a coronavirus test for every visitor who arrives by air at all airports in the country from abroad.”

ΑΜΝΑ