28 new Covid-19 cases, one death registered on Friday, says EODY health agency

Twenty-eight new confirmed coronavirus cases and one new death were announced on Friday by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) in the last 24 hours, with twelve of the new infections identified at entry points to Greece.

The total number of cases so far since the pandemic’s outbreak in Greece totals 3,964 of whom 54.8 pct are men. Of these, 1,085 are related to travel abroad, 2,035 to a known case and the rest are of indeterminate cause.

Fatalities from Covid-19 in Greece have now reached 194. The median age of the deceased was 76 years, and most had underlying issues.

A total of 12 individuals are at intensive care units currently; 91.7 pct of these are men.