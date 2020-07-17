PM Mitsotakis asked for clear choices and tough sanctions against Turkey, gov’t source reports

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has asked for clear choices and tough sanctions against Turkey at the European Council on Friday, according to a government official. According to the same source, Mitsotakis stressed that Turkey cannot be permitted to violate the sovereign rights of two member-states without eliciting a strong response.

The prime minister additionally raised the issue of the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque, saying that this was indicative of the manner in which Turkey approaches international agreements, mutual respect and inter-religious dialogue. He also asked for an in-depth discussion of the EU-Turkey relationship at the next European Council, the source said.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades also commented on EU-Turkey relations with a post on Twitter noting that: “Whenever #Turkey violates international law and undermines the vital interests of the #EU and its Members States, the Union should respond collectively and decisively in concrete terms.”

AMNA