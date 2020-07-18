World Council of Crete: «Abroad Hellenism demands that Turkey’s decision on Hagia Sophia be overturned»

Hagia Sophia, a monument of universal character, belongs to humanity and the world’s cultural heritage. It is a symbol of Orthodoxy and the entire Christian world.

Hagia Sophia is on the UNSECO World Heritage List as a museum, which means that the state where it is located has specific commitments and legal obligations.

We strongly disapprove with Turkey’s decision to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque. It is unfortunate that the Turkish leadership, which worked in 2005 for the Alliance of Cultures, now chooses to move in the exact opposite direction.

We urge and support all world powers to pressure Turkey to reverse this decision..

Yours sincerely

WORLD COUNCIL OF CRETE