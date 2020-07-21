No plans for a general lockdown at any level, Hardalias says

“Where we need to take action, we will take action. There is no plan for a general lockdown at any level. I think we will not easily decide on local lockdowns either, since we can achieve what we want with targeted measures,” Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias, said on Tuesday during a briefing on the latest developments concerning COVID-19.

According to Hardalias, out of the total 4,007 cases recorded in Greece up until Sunday, July 19, 435 were still active, 1,030 have been discharged from hospital, while 2,347 patients have recovered at home. To date, a total of 195 people have lost their lives to the disease.

In total, from July 1st to July 19th, the number of confirmed cases among those entering the country amounts to 295, of which 105 were located at airports, four at ports and 186 at the land borders.

Hardalias stated that 78 pct of the imported cases come from Balkan countries (225 out of 295). In particular, most imported cases come from Serbia (78), followed by Bulgaria (63), Romania (61), Albania (23) and the USA (6).

Regarding inspections to enforce compliance the measures to control Covid-19 since the start of July, Hardalias said these came to a total of 7,379, with fines imposed in 425 cases.

In addition, Hardalias clarified once again that the primary concern is public health and for this reason the state is monitoring developments on a daily basis.

Asked if the ban on traditional festivals will continue in August, he said “it is too early to say anything about banning the festivals in August”, but added that he did not think there should be festivals in August either.

