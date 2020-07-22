Greece registers 32 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths on Wednesday

Thirty-two new coronavirus cases and three deaths were registered in Greece on Wednesday, raising the infections tally to 4,077 and deaths to 200, health agency National Public Health Organization reported.

Of the total, 1,128 (27.7 pct) relate to travel abroad, 2,066 (50.7 pct) to already known cases and the rest are of unknown origin.

Another 10 are currently on mechanical support in ICUs, with 80.0 pct of these being men.

The median age of all current cases is 47 years and of all the deceased 76 years.

Of the 32 new cases, most were identified at the country’s entry points (9), Thessaloniki region (8) and Attica region (6).