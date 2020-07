The Hellenic Navy Hydrographic Service on Wednesday issued a Navtex that cancels Turkey’s illegal Navtex issued the previous day and calls on seafarers to ignore it.

The Greek Navtex reports that the Turkish Navtex was issued by an unauthorised station and refers to illegal activities in a Greek area.

In addition, it notes that only the hydrographic service at Heraklion has the authority to issue a Navtex in the specific area.

A corresponding Navtex was also issued by Cyprus.