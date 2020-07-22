Unparallel quality wins! Gold awards for Terra Creta in all categories of the 6th Cretan Olive Oil Competition

The award ceremony of the 6th Cretan Olive Oil Competition took place on the 13th of July at the offices of the Region of Crete, one of the most important regions for the production of extra virgin olive oil within Europe. The awards were co-organized by the Region of Crete and the Agri-Food Partnership, in collaboration with all the olive oil-related Associations of the island.

Participating samples were from both organic and non-organic categories. Due to the very strict evaluation and awarding method, only one GOLD award was granted per category. Terra Creta received the highest score from the judges (94 and 92.5/100) and won gold award, in both categories!

Welcoming the representatives of the award-winning olive oil companies, the Governor of Crete, Stavros Arnaoutakis, thanked them for the participation and the great effort of their people, who contribute in the production of top-quality olive oil which is, as he stated “golden gold”.

On behalf of Terra Creta, the awards were received by the Vice President of the company, Dimitris Pernientakis and the Head of Marketing and area Exports Emmanouil Karpadakis.