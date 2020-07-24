Greece registers 33 new coronavirus cases, one death on Thursday

Thirty-three new coronavirus cases and one death were registered in Greece on Thursday, raising the infections count to 4,110 and fatalities to 201, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported.

Of the total, 1,144 (27.8 pct) relate to travel abroad, 2,072 (50.4 pct) to already known cases and the rest are of unknown origin.

Another 8 are currently on mechanical support in ICUs, of whom one is a woman; their average age is 58 years and a 75 pct have underlying health issues or are aged 70 or older.

The median age of all current cases is 47 years and of all the deceased 76 years. Of the fatalities total of 201, 66 were women, while a 96 pct faced underlying health issues or were aged 70 or older.

Of the 33 new cases, most were identified at the country’s entry points (10), Attica region (11) and Thessalioniki region (4).