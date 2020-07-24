Tax declaration submission until end-August

The government is granting taxpayers a second extension to the deadline for the uploading of their income tax declarations until August 28, due to the special conditions of the coronavirus crisis, Deputy Finance Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos said on Thursday.

However, taxpayers who leave it until next month to declare their incomes for 2019 will have to pay a double installment of their tax bill by the end of August, covering the tranches of both July and August, out of the eight installments offered for dues to be paid in this year.

Taxpayers who upload their income statements next month will also enjoy the 2% discount offered to those who pay their bill in a lump sum by August 31, just like those who have already submitted their statements and can pay all their dues at once by July 31. Taxpayers will need to check on their individual Taxisnet account (in the personal debts section) the options available to them depending on the date of their statement’s submission.

The government decided to extend the deadline again due to the fact that out of 6.4 million taxpayers and corporations, only 4.9 million declarations have been filed to date.