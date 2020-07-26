Air passengers from Bulgaria, Romania must carry proof of Covid-19 negative test

Deputy Minister for Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias on Saturday said that air passengers who arrive in Greece from Bulgaria and Romania must carry official proof of a Covid-19 negative test.

The decision will come into effect on Tuesday and stay in effect until August 4, said the minister, during which time passengers must show a negative molecular control (PCR) result for the novel coronavirus, taken up to 72 hours before their arrival in Greece, he added.

Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) must also be submitted at least 24 hrs prior to arriving in Greece, he added.