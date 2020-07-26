EU source to ANA-MPA: Decision to turn Hagia Sophia to a mosque undermines EU’s efforts for dialogue and cooperation

An EU representative told Athens News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Saturday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque “undoubtedly creates distrust, promotes new divisions among religious communities and undermines the EU’s efforts for dialogue and cooperation.”

The same source noted that the EU Council of Foreign Ministers held on July 13 showed “there was a broad consensus among ministers to ask Turkish authorities to reconsider their decision.”

It was also said that according to the conclusions of the most recent Foreign Affairs Council, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, is called upon to “explore new avenues leading to the de-escalation of tensions, as well as to prepare “further measures that may be taken.”

Moreover, it was also noted that Josep Borrell had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, during which they agreed that “there is a need to de-escalate tensions”, as well as “cooperate on the ceasefire in Libya in the framework of the Berlin Process.”

He concluded by saying that “Borrell will brief EU foreign ministers at the Informal Council of Foreign Ministers at the end of August in Berlin, which also has Turkey on its agenda.”