Greece registers 31 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

Thirty-one new coronavirus cases were registered in Greece on Saturday, with eight identified at the country’s entry points, raising the infections count to 4,166, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported.

Of the total, 1,166 (28 pct) relate to travel abroad, 2,095 (50.3 pct) to already known cases and the rest are of unknown origin.

Another 10 are currently on mechanical support in ICUs; their average age is 58 years and an 80 pct have underlying health issues or are aged 70 or older. Some 127 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the outbreak in Greece.

The median age of all current cases is 47 years and of all the deceased 76 years.

With no new deaths reported on Saturday, fatalities stand at 201 since the start of the outbreak in Greece. Of these, 66 were women. while a 96 pct faced serious underlying health issues.