Thirty-five new Covid-19 infections confirmed

Greek health authorities confirmed 35 new coronavirus infections in the country in the past 24 hours, raising the total number to 4,227.

Four of these were found in the country’s entry points, The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

No new deaths were recorded by EODY and the overall number of fatalities stands at 202.

The median age of those who died was 76 and 96 percent had an underlying illness and/or were aged over 70.

Nine patients remain intubated whose median age is 58, while 127 have left ICU.