Health Minister Kikilias attends signing of contracts for new SNF-donated ICU facilities. 25 on Crete

Τhe contracts for the building facilities that will house 174 new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High-Dependency Unit (HDU) beds in 15 public hospitals were signed on Monday in the presence of Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

The cost of these facilities, amounting to 15 million euros, is covered by the donation of Stavros Niarchos Foundation, in the framework of its 100 million dollar Global Relief Initiative For The Covid-19 Pandemic, a global relief project which aims to help address the impact of the pandemic.

The contracts were also signed by the governors of the 15 public hospitals, most of which are located in Athens.