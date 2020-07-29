New incentives, safety protocols, safe access: Re-discover Studio Greece!

EKOME implements a successful strategy ensuring support for audiovisual production companies in Greece and abroad.

During lockdowm, it continued operating the cash rebate program without delays, with new submissions and payments.

Why Studio Greece?

“Our updated Cash Rebate incentive offering 40 pct return on eligible expenses for feature films, TV series, animation, documentaries, and digital games, is now active with even more flexible procedures for submission and payment.

Our newly introduced Tax Relief program offering a tax deduction of 30% for investment in audiovisual productions in Greece.

Easy access to Greece, guaranteed through national protocols and protective measures ensuring health and safety for all visitors and professionals.

Re-discover Studio Greece, home to your next best story!”