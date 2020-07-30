65 new official coronavirus cases in Greece, no deaths recorded

Greece has 65 new confirmed coronavirus cases since Wednesday of which 17 were located during checks at incoming border stations and the airports.

The total number of cases is currently 4,401 of which 1,250 are connected to travel abroad and 2,192 to already known cases, the National Public Health Organization said.

Seven individuals are intubated in hospitals. Their median age is 52, and all but one are men, while 71.4 pct have an underlying illness or are aged 70 and above. A total of 128 patients have been discharged ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

There are no registered deaths recorded, while fatalities total 203 since the pandemic broke out in Greece. Of the deceased, 66 were women. The median age of all was 76 years, and 96.1 pct had an underlying illness and/or was aged 70 or above.

In terms of distribution, besides the 17 incoming cases, another 16 were crew of a tanker tied off Piraeus, 11 were in the region of Attica, and 7 were in Thessaloniki.