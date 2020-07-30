Virtual government meeting on Covid-19 held on Thursday

A virtual government meeting on Covid-19 chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was underway on Thursday afternoon, government spokesperson Stelios Petsas informed reporters during the regular press briefing.

He said the meeting was attended by Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Deputy Health Minister Vasilis Kontozamanis, the head of the health ministry’s committee on the pandemic, Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras, Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias and the head of the National Organisation for Public Health, Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, as well as data science expert Kimon Drakopoulos.

The prime minister will also be in parliament at 15:00 on Thursday for a speech to be delivered by President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou for World Day Against Trafficking in Persons and will chair a cabinet meeting at 10:00 on Friday.