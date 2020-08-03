77 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in Greece in last 24 hrs. Two cases in Chania and one in Heraklion

Greece registered 77 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, with 8 of the new cases confirmed during checks at the country’s air and land entry points, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Sunday.

The geographical distribution of the new cases per region showed 28 in Attica, 7 in Thessaloniki, 9 in Evros prefecture (all members of a wedding in Alexandroupoli), 5 in Corfu and 4 in Kavala.

The number of all cases totals 4,737 (54.7 pct men), of which 1,303 are connected to travel abroad and 2,345 to already known cases.

Thirteen individuals are intubated in hospitals, of whom three are women.

Their median age is 69 years, while a 69.2 pct has an underlying health condition or are aged 70 or over.

A total of 128 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the outbreak in Greece in January 2020.



Fatalities now total 210 since the pandemic broke out in Greece, of whom 67 were women, and the median age of all the deceased was 76 years. A 95.7 pct of all the deceased faced an underlying health issue or was aged 70 or over.