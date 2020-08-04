GNTO launches outdoor campaign to promote Greek tourism

The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) is continuing its outdoor campaign “Endless Greek Summer” by presenting attractive pictures of Greece’s unique summer and the carefree experiences it offers at the country’s international airports and on Athens public transport.

The campaign will last two months and includes the screening of messages on panels and screens at Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” and at 14 regional airports, in 50 buses and 30 trolley buses circulating in Athens and its suburbs, as well as 250 bus stops in Attica.

According to GNTO’s Secretary General Dimitris Fragakis, “we chose to make use of any opportunity to support tourist traffic at this difficult time and for this reason GNTO has activated outdoor advertisement. GNTO understands that special conditions apply this year and is taking additional initiatives, apart from the major campaign abroad which is fully underway”.